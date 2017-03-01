UHURU/ RUTO emulate RAILA & agree to use queue method in Jubilee mini-polls in Mombasa

After former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM adopted the queuing method in party primaries in some regions, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have followed suit.





This is after Jubilee aspirants in Mombasa agreed to use the queuing system in the nominations in a bid to stem any fallout in Jubilee for the party to go into the General Election as one united front.





The aspirants unanimously agreed to use the method, otherwise known as ‘mlolongo system’ during a meeting to unveil the nine-member election board.





Speaking after the meeting, Jubilee Party Election Board Commissioner, Samuel Nyongeso, said the party would adopt the system since it was unanimously agreed upon.





“Some Counties have agreed to use membership cards during their nominations while others have opted for the mlolongo system,” Nyongeso said.





