UHURU/ RUTO disown ALFRED MUTUA’s Maendeleo Chap Chap - Defect at your own peril

Politicians defecting from Jubilee Party to smaller parties like Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap while claiming to back President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election have been put on notice.





Speaking yesterday, head of Jubilee Secretariat, Raphael Tuju, disowned the likes of Maendeleo Chap Chap, saying Jubilee had not signed any pact with smaller parties.





He warned those defecting to smaller parties to do so at their own peril saying they are on their own.





Tuju vowed to make life even more difficult for those defecting to other parties saying Jubilee will field candidates everywhere.





“Those running away from Jubilee to other parties are doing so at their own peril. We will field Jubilee candidates in all areas. We have not signed any pact with any political party or coalition,” Tuju said.





