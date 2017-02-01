UHURU/ RUTO are merchants of death & must be voted out in August - KALONZO to MERUs

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenyans to join the National Super Alliance (NASA) in its bid to oust Jubilee from power in August because of its epic failures since coming to power in 2013.





Addressing supporters in Meru, Kalonzo accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of presiding over a country of merchants of death in insecurity prone areas like Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties.





“It is now evident to everyone that Jubilee has lost the moral authority to govern this country. Under the watch of the Jubilee administration, innocent Kenyans-women, children and vulnerable groups in society-are perishing from diseases, hunger, drought and at the hands of merchants of death,” Kalonzo said.





He urged Merus to vote for NASA because another term for Jubilee would mean more suffering for poor Kenyans.





The Kenyan DAILY POST