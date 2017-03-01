UHURU/ RUTO are bullies - ALFRED MUTUA comes to the realization as he reveals what’s happening

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee of intimidating its aspirants in Mt. Kenya ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday, Maendeleo Chap Chap officials in Nyeri claimed that their aspirants and supporters were being bullied and intimidated by their rivals in Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee Party.





Led by Kieni Parliamentary aspirant, Kinywa Wanjohi, the Chap Chap leaders told Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee members to respect their party.





They also dismissed the notion that the Alfred Mutua-led party was inferior to Jubilee.





Nonetheless, they vowed to continue supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the August election.





“Our support for the President should not be taken for granted. Our supporters and aspirants have been bullied and intimidated for no reason. We are for peace and not political hooliganism,” Wanjohi said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST