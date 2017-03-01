UHURU reveals why he abused JOHO badly while in Mombasa using his ‘wife analogy’.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally explained why he abused Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, during his recent tour of the Coast region.





Joho and Uhuru were recently embroiled in a tussle over development projects in the region, the latest being the relaunched Mtongwe ferry.





Their exchange culminated into Uhuru asking Joho to stop following him as if he was his wife.





But in an interview on Citizen TV last Monday, Uhuru said he was just doing his job as the Head of State.





"I have a right to visit any part of the country without seeking permission from anyone," he said.





Regarding what has been termed an outburst of anger, he said:





"Hiyo si ukweli. Mimi sina hasira hata kidogo. Mimi sikuwa na hasira Mombasa. Lakini inafika wakati lazima useme ukweli wako





(It is not true. I am not angry. I was not angry in Mombasa. But a time comes when one has to tell the truth)."





The father of the nation said Joho is answerable to the people of Mombasa but that he also has his responsibilities as Kenya's leader.





The Kenyan DAILY POST