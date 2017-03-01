UHURU rejects MOI, ALFRED MUTUA and MUNYA’s support ahead of poll! See what he said

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has rejected the support of smaller parties which refused to dissolve and join Jubilee.





Speaking on Friday, head of Jubilee Secretariat, Raphael Tuju, ruled out any formal arrangement with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap and Meru Governor Peter Munya’s PNU among other parties.





He also rejected any partnership with KANU following the declaration by Gideon Moi that they will be supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the coming poll.





Tuju noted that Jubilee was operating on its own and had not formalized any working arrangement with political parties alleging pre-election partnership with it.





“We have nothing formal to do with any other party. We are keen on preparations for the August 8th General Election,” Tuju said.





Already, the independent parties have indicated that they would be fielding candidates for various elective seats in the August elections.





