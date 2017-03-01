UHURU rejects MIKE SONKO as city MPs vow to back KENNETH for Nairobi Governorship

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko’s chances of becoming the next Governor of Nairobi are growing thinner by the day after almost all Jubilee MPs in Nairobi vowed to back Peter Kenneth instead.





Speaking yesterday, the 12 Jubilee MPs who included Women Representative Rachel Shebesh and nominated MP, Sonia Birdi, dismissed Mike Sonko’s candidature saying they will support Peter Kenneth.





The legislators noted that Sonko as a non-starter who lacks a vision to develop the city.





The MPs accompanied Peter Kenneth to present his nomination papers to Jubilee.





“We have all submitted our nomination papers to the party. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, had instructed us to agree through consensus who gets what seat. But our competitors refused. Now, our team including Peter Kenneth is sure of trouncing them,” Shebesh said.





