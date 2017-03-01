UHURU refuses to be blackmailed by SONKO/ KENNETH as rivalry threatens to split Jubilee

President Uhuru Kenyatta has refused to be sucked into the political squabbles between Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko and former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, over the Nairobi Gubernatorial race.





This comes even as Sonko-Kenneth rivalry is threatening to split Jubilee Party right in the middle ahead of the August poll.





Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Uhuru said he will not be blackmailed by anyone in the Nairobi race.





He said he will not interfere with the nominations to pick the Jubilee candidate who will face the incumbent Governor Dr. Evans Kidero of ODM and NASA.





However, he said he can only act as an independent arbiter, but only if the two leaders formally invite him to help them reach a consensus but made it crystal clear that he will not endorse anyone.





“I have repeated that I will not get involved in the Jubilee primaries. The people will have the right to pick their favorite candidate,” said Uhuru.





“But if they ask me to help them reach a consensus I will help them. I am ready to be an independent arbiter but will not favour aspirants,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST