UHURU/ RAILA dealt a blow as Govt bans media from demarcating Kenya as their strongholds

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) now wants the use of the phrase ‘political stronghold’ banned completely.





In a statement to the press, NCIC Commissioner Gitile Naituli warned politicians and the media against using the phrase saying it was raising political temperatures in the country and validating ethnic affiliations ahead of the August 8th General Election.





He said the use of the term ‘stronghold of somebody’ was divisive and discourages leaders from accessing all parts of the country to campaign.





“The idea of a campaign is to convince the rest of the country that you have a better agenda. The media needs to stop misleading the country by saying certain regions belong to specific politicians,” said Naituli.





The move if implemented will deal a severe blow to the big political outfits like President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s NASA, which have demarcated certain regions as their strongholds.





The Kenyan DAILY POST