UHURU puts RAILA on notice & directs police to deal with anyone fanning violence during election

President Uhuru Kenyatta has put on notice politicians spreading hate and inciting people to violence ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking when he presided over the graduation of 1, 991 General Service Unit officers at the GSU Training School, Uhuru warned the Opposition to desist from reckless rhetoric that might inflame violence saying the police would deal ruthlessly with those found guilty.





The President also urged Kenyans to be on guard against the politicians who incite the public to violence and reject them at the ballot.





“We must spurn their ideology and stand firm against their advances. We must be vigilant to keep the sparks of reckless rhetoric-of hate speech and idle talk-from evolving into furious fires of political violence. That is a burden we all bear, but it weighs especially heavy on you,” Uhuru said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST