UHURU planning to assassinate JOHO, JACOB JUMA style - RAILA ODINGA drops a bomb

Wednesday March 29, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of misusing his powers as President to oppress those opposed to his administration.





This follows Uhuru’s altercation with Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, that has seen the Mombasa Governor humiliated and embarrassed by Jubilee.





Speaking yesterday, Raila claimed that Uhuru was behind Joho’s troubles and wants to bring him down politically by all means, including tampering with his academic papers and branding them fake.





He noted that the hullaballoo about Joho’s academic credentials among other accusations was a ploy by Jubilee to turn him into an enemy of the State in order to exterminate him like they did with Jacob Juma.





He noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to teach Joho a lesson for disrespecting him and that he is holding his end of the bargain.





However, the former PM vowed never to let Uhuru accomplish his mission against Joho saying he would be forced to impeach the President before his time for misuse of office.





