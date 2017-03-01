UHURU may possibly be a one term President! AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI drops a bombshell

Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta may make history in August by becoming the first Kenyan President to serve for only a single term.





Appearing on the first Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV , Ahmednasir said all odds are against Uhuru being re-elected in 2017.





The lawyer who is also the owner of Nairobi Law Monthly said Uhuru has failed Kenyans big time and also encouraged his friends and relatives to plunder public resources like there is no tomorrow.





“There is a distinct possibility that President Uhuru might be a one-term President,” Ahmednasir said.





However, the brilliant lawyer said Uhuru may deserve a second term but wondered how he will market himself and he has failed Kenyans terribly.





“Uhuru may deserve a second chance but people must make that decision rationally,” he said.





He also said that the National Super Alliance (NASA) has a good opportunity of beating Jubilee in August if they remain united.





The Kenyan DAILY POST