UHURU may lose after this! See what RAILA’s NASA plans for Kenya when it wins August poll

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has promised to tame the national debt burden presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, once it forms the next Government.





This was revealed by Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who is on a tour of Narok County.





Speaking yesterday, Mudavadi said it was despicable that the Jubilee administration had trippled what retired President Mwai Kibaki borrowed in 10 years when he was in power in just 4 years.





He said the huge borrowing by Jubilee was interfering with the national budget and might lead to increased taxation of the already overtaxed Kenyans.





“These two Jubilee leaders have borrowed huge amounts of money and as a former Finance Minister, I will tame this should NASA ascend to power,” said Mudavdi.





