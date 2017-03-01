UHURU maintains the lead with 51 percent as RAILA ODINGA trails badly – Opinion Poll.

A new survey conducted by a local daily shows that if elections are held today, President Uhuru Kenyatta will win by over 51 percent of the total votes cast.





The survey which was conducted by The Star shows that Uhuru Kenyatta is becoming popular day after day while his fiercest competitor, Raila Odinga, is trailing with 24 percent.





The survey was done between March 15 and 19. The margin of error was +/- 2.19 per cent, with a 95 per cent confidence level.





2,000 respondents were interviewed from 16 Counties which are neither Jubilee nor CORD strongholds.





A similar poll conducted in February, showed Uhuru Kenyatta at 48 percent and Raila Odinga at 28 per cent.





The survey is likely to leave Raila and his lieutenants pondering their strategy at a time when he has been going flat out to remove Uhuru.





The Kenyan DAILY POST