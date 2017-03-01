UHURU KENYATTA’s mother, MAMA NGINA, says her son might lose to JAKOM in August.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, has expressed fears that her son might become a one term President in August.





Speaking during a funeral of a relative in Gatundu, Kiambu County, last Thursday, Mama Ngina, expressed fears about chances of her son getting a second term.





Mama Ngina urged the youth from Mt Kenya region to turn up and vote in large numbers to ensure her son clinches a second term in office.





“I am urging all of you to come out in large numbers and vote because the war is going to be big, and we need to stand together to give Uhuru a win,” Mama Ngina said.





''Remember having a voter’s card is not just enough, please ensure on August 8 th you wake up early in the morning to vote in Uhuru because the war won’t be easy. The only way we will emerge victorious is if we stand together,” she added.





She concluded by saying her son deserves another term to serve Kenyans and leave a better legacy for the country.





