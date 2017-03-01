UHURU is your number one enemy; do not ever forget that - RAILA incites Coast residents

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took his campaigns against the Jubilee Government to the Coast on Sunday where he urged residents to reject President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, at the ballot come August General Election.





Addressing a mammoth crowd at Tononoka Grounds, Raila depicted Uhuru/ Ruto as enemies of the Coastal people and ordinary Kenyans, accusing them of initiating superficial land reforms, failing to resolve historical injustices and refusing to establish national cohesion.





Raila also accused Jubilee of frustrating devolution, the rule of law and economic development of the Coast.





He described the region as marginalized, accusing successive Governments of advancing policies that have rendered the region backward and insecure for many years.





Raila vowed to return all the grabbed land in Coast to the natives if he becomes the next President of Kenya saying he will implement the TJRC report in full.





“Coast land must be returned to Coast people, not sold to them,” Raila said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST