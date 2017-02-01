UHURU is working 24 hours to ensure KALONZO is in his Government – KALEMBE NDILE reveals.

Former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile, has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent emissaries to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka begging him to abandon the National Super Alliance (NASA) and join the ruling coalition.





According to Ndile, Uhuru is only interested in working with Kalonzo Musyoka as opposed to the entire Kamba community.





“President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto have a notion that Kalonzo controls 1 million Kamba votes and this must stop," Ndile said on Monday.





He claimed that Uhuru is ready to splash billions to ensure Kalonzo and opposition leader Raila Odinga do not stay in one alliance.





“They want Kalonzo to go it alone like it happened in 2007 so that Raila can lose the August 8 th polls," he revealed.





Kalembe noted that Jubilee will only win the Kamba vote if it took campaigns in the region seriously and stopped relying on brokers to access residents.



