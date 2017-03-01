UHURU is a tyrant! He wants to rule Kenya with an iron fist like his father JOMO-RAILA reveals

ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of promoting dictatorship and tyrannical rule in Kenya.





Speaking at a political rally in Mombasa on Sunday, Raila said Uhuru had resorted to rule Kenya with an iron fist like his father, Jomo Kenyatta, did using police.





He noted that the consistent use of Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, and Coast Regional Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, to intimidate the Opposition was a plot to return the old tyrannical rule.





The former PM asked Kenyans to vote out Uhuru’s Government in the August elections and vote in NASA, which he promised would take Kenya to the Promised Land.





“Recently, President Kenyatta expressed a desire to rule by the old Constitution, the one which his father used to govern this country,” Raila stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST