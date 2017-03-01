UHURU is the reason for squatters because they grabbed our land - JOHO incites Coast residents

Friday March 17, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM Governors held series of rallies in Taita Taveta County to counter and neutralize President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent tour in the region.





Led by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kilifi and Taita Taveta counterparts, Amason Kingi and John Mruttu respectively, the Governors accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of being behind land problems in the Coast.





They asked residents not to be swayed by Jubilee’s goodies and instead remain steadfast in ODM and NASA and vote for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





“Some of the leaders in Government are beneficiaries of illegally acquired land and cannot be trusted to tackle the burning squatter issue,” Kingi said.





“Under NASA, Kenyans will eat meat together unlike now when few leaders are eating alone,” he added.





