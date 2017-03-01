UHURU is frustrated because he has realized he is going home in August with RUTO - ODM MPs

A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs have said President Uhuru Kenyatta is a frustrated man since he knows he is going home in August.





The MPs led by Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo said Uhuru’s recent abuses against ODM Governors are a demonstration of a man who is under siege.





Midiwo said the opposition has a right to criticise the Government if it feels that things are being done the wrong way.





“When you see a leader who cannot sustain criticism from opponents, then he is under siege and lacks any tangible projects to show Kenyans,” said Midiwo.





He said Uhuru is throwing tantrums after realising the elections are around the corner and he has no development to warrant his re-election.





“We cannot have a President whose duty is to abuse other leaders instead of striving to unite the nation,” he said.





Over the last three weeks, Uhuru had abused Governors Joseph Nanok (Turkana) and Hassan Joho (Mombasa).





The Kenyan DAILY POST