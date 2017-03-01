UHURU in trouble for saying RAILA was responsible for 2007 PEV that claimed 1, 300 people

Taita Taveta Governor, John Mruttu, has come to the defence of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over claims by President Uhuru Kenyatta that he fueled the 2007 post election violence that left over 1, 300 people dead and several maimed and displaced.





Speaking on Friday, Mruttu, who is also the vice chairman of the Council of Governors, termed Uhuru’s remarks linking Raila to the chaos in 2007 as unfortunate.





He accused Uhuru of whipping up emotions and dancing on the graves of the Kenyans who died in the violence.





He said Uhuru’s allegations were wild as Kenyans prepare to go to poll in August and cannot be helpful and can only cause further divisions among Kenyans and polarize the country.





“The President is a symbol of national unity and should not make such serious allegations that will divide Kenyans. The allegations are uncalled for,” said Mruttu.





