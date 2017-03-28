UHURU in tears as Trump cuts funding to Kenya - No USAID and no funds for KDF in Somalia

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has become the first casualty of US President Donald Trump’s radical measures geared towards making America great again.





This is after he slashed financial aid to Kenya’s health and defence sectors in his budget proposals.





In his proposals, Trump wants to cut funding to the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which funds a huge chunk of Kenya’s healthcare including the fight against HIV/ AIDs, TB and Malaria.





Trump also proposed to cut funding to the United Nations, which finances the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) being part of it.





According to sources, Trump is reportedly questioning the essence of Kenya’s involvement in the fight against Al Shabaab in Somalia.





The US President has allegedly termed the KDF fight against Al Shabaab as an exercise in futility and a total waste of US resources.





“Kenya has been fighting Al Shabaab for many years, why haven’t they won?” one Trump adviser wondered.





The Kenyan DAILY POST