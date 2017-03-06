UHURU in tears as another Governor hopeful from Mt. Kenya defects - He never anticipated this

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party continued to crumble as more and more members defected to other parties for fear of unfair nominations.





Murang’a Gubernatorial aspirant, Julius Kaberere, became the latest top politician to defect from Jubilee for fear of being rigged out in the primaries.





Kaberere, who lost to incumbent Mwangi wa Iria in the 2013 elections, ditched President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party for Meru Governor Peter Munya’s PNU.





However, he said despite being in PNU, he will still campaign for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





He vowed to move heaven and earth to ensure PNU gains popularity and President Uhuru Kenyatta is re-elected for a second term.





“I have left Jubilee where I was member. However, I will campaign for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta,” stated Kaberere.





