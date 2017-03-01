UHURU has frozen my bank accounts, he wants to incapacitate me politically - JOHO claims

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has claimed that his bank accounts have been frozen by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).





In an interview with NTV last Wednesday, Joho claimed that KRA had written letters to his banks, Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), Stanbic and Barclays demanding that they freeze his accounts.





“You are hereby given a notice to provide bank statements, account opening documents, mandate forms and any other records for all accounts held in respect of Joho ," read a letter written by KRA to the three banks.





Joho said they have frozen his accounts for criticizing the President.





"They have already frozen my bank accounts. I told them to go ahead and do what they think is good for them. I was born without money and will die without any. God is my bread winner and so I don't worry about that,’ said the flamboyant Governor.





He said his friends will provide him with money to campaign and said Jubilee will be shocked in August when he will be re-elected by a landslide.





The Kenyan DAILY POST