UHURU has already lost to RAILA as numbers don’t lie! See members ODM alone has in Kenya

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) stands a good chance of beating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee in the August General Election going by the numbers which are seemingly looking good.





According to ODM Secretary General, Dr. Agnes Zani, ODM alone has over 4 million confirmed members.





Speaking last week, Zani noted that since the setting up of a digital platform in 2015, ODM numbers have continued to increase as more and more members across the country continue to register.





She said the numbers in the ODM database were enormous and encouraging, and that if combined with other numbers from NASA affiliate parties - Wiper, Ford Kenya, ANC and CCM, which are also encouraging, the Opposition will beat Jubilee by a landslide.





“The response from our members across the country has been enormous and encouraging. This is a clear indicator of how enthusiastic our members are to ensuring the growth of their party,” Zani said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST