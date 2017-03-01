UHURU goes berserk as he sends MARWA to disrupt Joho’s rallies; warns him not to step here

The political animosity between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, took another turn on Tuesday after the President sent police officers to disrupt Joho’s rallies in Kwale.





Led by Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa, the police disrupted two rallies attended by Joho with teargas and batons, forcing the Mombasa Governor to cancel them and run for his own safety.





Marwa, who was allegedly acting on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s orders, banned Joho and other NASA politicians from campaigning outside their Counties.





“If you are a leader from Mombasa please do your politics in Mombasa and do not come to Kwale,” Marwa said as he accused the Mombasa Governor of moving around the country calling himself the ‘Sultan’.





Joho had been accompanied by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, who is also a fervent critic of the Jubilee Government.





