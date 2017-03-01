UHURU gets intelligence brief on the escalating insecurity in the country and he’s not happy

President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned top security chiefs for a meeting over the deteriorating security situation in the country, specifically in Laikipia, Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties.





The meeting which took place in State House was the first since security worsened in the listed Counties recently.





Uhuru was briefed on the progress made in resolving the crisis and bringing an end to the suffering of locals.





Among those who were summoned to the meeting were Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Director of Criminal Investigations, Ndegwa Muhoro.





Although details of the meeting remained scanty, officials said Uhuru was worried about the situation and wanted to know why security officials were unable to tackle the conflicts.





“He was being briefed on the progress. The area is expansive and more choppers would be deployed to help drive out illegal grazers, especially in Laikipia,” said a source.





The Kenyan DAILY POST