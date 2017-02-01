UHURU does the unthinkable as he kicks his friends out of Jubilee Party for doing this

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has done the unthinkable by kicking out its point-men in Central Kenya.





Interim Jubilee Chairman in Murang’a County, Mr. Simon Kamau Gikuru, and Secretary General, Samuel Macharia, were kicked out of Jubilee Party after it emerged that they were soliciting bribes from aspirants.





Over nine officials of the Jubilee Party produced damning evidence implicating the two rogue officials, where they accused them of taking bribes from aspirants to accord them favours during party nominations.





The allegations were unanimously ratified by officials, forcing the expulsion of Gikuru and Macharia from the party.





The officials immediately picked Ms Jane Wanjiru Muiga and Mr. Joel Irungu as Chairperson and Secretary General respectively of the Jubilee Party in Murang’a County.





The new officials assured aspirants of free and fair nominations saying they will follow President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directives to the letter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST