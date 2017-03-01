UHURU deploys KDF in Baringo, Pokot and Laikipia to deal with cattle rustlers and bandits

Friday March 17, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, has deployed the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to disarm raiders in disturbed areas at the North Rift.





The KDF will be part of an operation to flush out raiders who are killing and maiming residents of Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Pokot and Laikipia Counties.





Speaking at Administration Police Training College, Embakasi, on Friday , Uhuru said the decision was approved by the National Security Council - which he chairs, as a last resort.





"The deployment will further assist in disarmament and surrender of illegally held arms,” Uhuru said.





He said those who have defied orders to surrender illegal firearms are enemies of the state and will be dealt with accordingly.





"The continued deterioration of the security situation in the affected areas has necessitated the involvement of the military," said Uhuru.





Over the last three months, more than 100 people have been killed in Baringo, Laikipia and West Pokot Counties by bandits and cattle rustlers.





