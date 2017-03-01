UHURU denies of harassing JOHO because of his political stand (RAILA) - See what he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has dismissed reports from opposition leaders that it is harassing Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





O n Wednesday , Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, accused Uhuru of harassing Joho through State agencies such as the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) and Kenya Revenue Authority.





But Uhuru through Government spokesman, Eric Kiraithe, said the accusations were "false and in bad faith".





"The Government's agenda is to clean the education system of academic fraudsters. We will continue with the full support of all departments as part of entrenching justice and fairness," Kiraithe said on Wednesday .





Kiraithe said all Kenyans had an obligation to pay taxes and "no person shall be exempted regardless of perceived status in life".





He said Joho has been under KRA’s radar for over a year after detectives learnt that he was evading tax through his freight stations in Mombasa.





The spokesman concluded by saying that they will continue investigating all politicians who evade tax and those who forge documents to vie for political positions.





