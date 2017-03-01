UHURU banned from Turkana after insulting NANOK as MCAs vow to teach him a lesson

Thursday March 16, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta may never set foot in Turkana again after last week’s outburst in which he insulted Governor Josephat Nanok with unprinted words.





This is after Turkana MCAs vowed to teach him and Jubilee a lesson for disrespecting Nanok and area leaders during his recent tour.





The MCAs numbering 30 asked Uhuru to publicly apologize to Governor Nanok for the insults or else he will have himself to blame.





“We condemn in the strongest terms possible President Uhuru Kenyatta’s insults against our Governor Josephat Nanok. The insults were not only demeaning to the Governor but insulting to the entire Turkana community and for that we demand an apology from the President,” said Kakuma MCA Patrick Losike.





Other leaders warned Uhuru to stop threatening ODM Governors whenever he tours their Counties or else he will not be welcomed anymore.





The Kenyan DAILY POST