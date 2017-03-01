UHURU and RUTO have secret foreign accounts stashed with millions - AMINA reveals.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have a secret account that they use when they travel abroad.





Appearing before the House Defence and Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday , Amina Mohamed said the millions stashed there are meant to influence diplomatic issues.





She told the MPs that this account was erroneously expunged from the last budget and there is need to reinstate it.





“This funding was inadvertently removed from the Ministry’s vote in the 2017/17 financial year budget and should be reinstated with a budget of Sh200 million,” Amina said.





“The President, the Deputy President, the First Lady, the Cabinet Secretary, and the Principal Secretary are occasionally required to incur confidential expenditure funded by the Ministry with a view to softly influencing opinion/ decision or support towards Kenyan interests in their diplomatic undertakings,” Amina added.





She also revealed that the Kenya Government used some money to rally her bid as African Union Commission chairperson in January.





The Kenyan DAILY POST