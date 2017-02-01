UHURU and RUTO have drug addicts in their house, I am not the head of the cartel – JOHO

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, dismissed reports that he is the head of a drug cartel in Mombasa County.





Joho was linked by a US Government report to the illicit trade and listed as a drug baron who operates in East Africa and parts of Middle East.





But addressing a press conference, Joho denied these claims and said he is being linked to the drug trade just like in 2013 to enable the Government bring him down during the August election.





Joho also lashed out at the Jubilee Government for trying to politicize the war on drugs in Mombasa.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have been constantly touring Mombasa County and warning drug baron and traffickers.





But Joho said Uhuru should not warn drug lords but should order the arrest of the culprits.





“You can't portray the whole of Mombasa as a drug hub yet it is your responsibility to address the vice,” Joho.





He also urged Uhuru and Ruto to first address issues of drug abuse in their house before going to Mombasa.





