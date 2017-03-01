Two ODM supporters dead as ONGORO and KAJWANG’s supporters clash in Mathare slums

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Two Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters have been confirmed dead after supporters of Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang, and those of nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro in Mathare slums clashed on Wednesday .





Kajwang and Ongoro are both fighting for the Ruaraka Parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket.





The incident happened after supporters of Kajwang stormed a rally attended by Ongoro in Mathare slums.





The bodies of the two men were moved to City mortuary, while the injured were taken to Kenyatta National Hospital.





Ongoro has condemned the incident saying it is Kajwang who paid goons to storm her rally.





Police have said they are investigating the incident and the culprits will be brought to book.





Deaths and violence have been the trade mark of ODM since supporters don’t know how to control their emotions.





ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, is yet to comment on the incident.





The Kenyan DAILY POST