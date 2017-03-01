TUJU reveals how NASA has infiltrated IEBC and is set to rig UHURU/ RUTO’s win - Game is over

Head of Jubilee Party Secretariat, Raphael Tuju, has said Jubilee is alarmed by the close ties between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Head of Technology, James Muhati, and NASA consultant, Edwin Ngonga.





According to Tuju, Muhati has shared IEBC’s technology details with NASA leaders and asked the official to share the same with Jubilee.





“Jubilee is alarmed to learn that comprehensive details about IEBC technology has been shared with NASA and demand that such details also be given to Jubilee and other stakeholders,” said Tuju.





Tuju said Jubilee is aware that Muhati is among IEBC officials deliberately tampering with the electronic voter listing on instructions by the NASA leadership.





Tuju also said the persistent attacks on the IEBC by NASA leaders are a strategy to disrupt elections and dispute the election results if President Uhuru Kenyatta wins the Presidency in the August 8 polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST