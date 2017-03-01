TUJU openly admits there may be rigging in Jubilee primaries & leaves everyone in shock

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has confirmed the worst ahead of the April party primaries.





This is after it admitted that there would be rigging during nominations to candidates who will contest for various seats in the August 8th General Elections.





Speaking during an interview, Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, said the party was facing a big headache over the upcoming nominations.





He openly confirmed that the party is likely to experience massive rigging during the nominations as it has no other option to control the rigging.





According to Tuju, some rogue aspirants have acquired the smart cards in large quantities to their advantage, something that the party has no control over, which is why the party might opt to abandon the use of cards in some regions.





“The use of the smart cards is the lesser of the evils. If you don't use it other systems can also be infiltrated. If you are bent on rigging, if you really wanna rig, you will rig," Tuju admitted.





The Kenyan DAILY POST