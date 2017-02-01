TUJU now reveals what RAILA plans to do to UHURU and Kenyans when he loses in August

The Opposition is planning to disrupt the August 8th General Elections and cause violence when it loses to Jubilee.





This was revealed by head of Jubilee Party secretariat, Raphael Tuju, who said the National Super Alliance (NASA), under the leadership of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, was frustrating efforts by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure free and fair elections.





He noted that NASA was planting hurdles on IEBC’s path to ensure it does not meet its timelines and thus get ground for questioning the credibility of elections. Besides, the Opposition is making damaging allegations against the electoral body to ensure the public loses faith in the commission.





“It is evident that the Opposition fear defeat and wish to disrupt the ballot. Their goal is clear - to call in question the whole process and eventually the result in a calculated move to force their way into power,” Tuju said.





