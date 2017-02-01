TRUTH AT LAST! KALONZO and WETANGULA have no place in NASA - See the lineup.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s dream of being the NASA presidential flagbearer seems to be fading everyday following fresh revelations on who will fly the opposition flag in 2017.





In the new NASA lineup, Kalonzo and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, have been promised imaginary seats which will be formed after elections.





In the lineup, CORD leader, Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, have been proposed as the individuals who will fly the NASA presidential flag.





In case one of them misses the position, he will become an Executive Prime Minister after a referendum which will be held 90 days after the election.





Kalonzo, on the other hand, has been promised the position of Deputy President. The NASA Government will have two Deputy Presidents.





Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has been promised Speaker of the National Assembly position.





Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, and Kitutu Masaba MP, Timothy Bosire, will be Deputy Prime Ministers.





The lineup will be unveiled before the end of this month.





The Kenyan DAILY POST