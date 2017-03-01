TRUMP gives UHURU a whooping sh8.5 billion for this ahead of polls - Is RAILA comfortable?

The US Government has given the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, a whopping sh8.5 billion for civic education and peace building ahead of the August 8th General Election.





US Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Gordec, made the announcement during a closed door meeting with Kenyan leaders in a Naivasha hotel.





He said part of the money will be used to support the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





During the meeting, Gordec urged Kenyans to embrace peace during the elections to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2007 saying the town was among those hardest hit by the 2007 post election violence.





Among those who met the US Ambassador include politicians, representatives from pastoralists and fishing communities, farmers and traders in the hospitality industry.





The Kenyan DAILY POST