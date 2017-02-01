TRUMP gives UHURU a retirement gift! See what he has done for him ahead of August polls

In what appears to be his gift to President Uhuru Kenyatta before the August 8th General Election, US President Donald Trump has allowed direct flights between Kenya and the US.





This is after the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) approved Kenya’s application to have direct flights to US.





The approval comes with the granting of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) a Category 1 status, which has elevated the country’s profile as the regional hub.





The Kenyan Government welcomed the decision to grant JKIA Category 1 status saying the move would allow direct flight between Kenya and US.





“Granting of this status is a major milestone in the growth and development of civil aviation in Kenya and East Africa,” said Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia.





Kenya has been waiting for the upgrade for several years but the campaign was boosted with a visit by former US President Barrack Obama in 2015.





