TRUMP gives RAILA a reason to smile as he shuts UHURU up two days after talking on phone

Barely two days after calling President Uhuru Kenyatta and speaking at length on phone over various issues, US President Donald Trump has cut short Uhuru’s celebrations with the new declarations that has crashed Kenya’s hope of having direct flights to and from US.





In a shocking turn of event, US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Spokeswoman, Alison Doquette, announced that Kenya will have to wait a little longer to receive direct flights from US and to fly direct to the US.





This comes even as Kenya acquired Category One Status which would pave way for Kenya to have direct flights to the US.





She clarified that the Category One Status recently given to Kenya was the result of an assessment of the country itself, not any particular airlines or airports in the US.





Doquette accused Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government of having several regulatory hurdles which the country must meet before the direct flights can start.





