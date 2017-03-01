Trouble in NASA as KALONZO flies to Dubai and embarrasses RAILA ODINGA badly.

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, left the country to Dubai last Tuesday minutes before they met with CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





Kalonzo and Raila Odinga had scheduled a meeting on Tuesday but Kalonzo skipped the meeting and headed to Dubai.





Sources said Kalonzo went to Dubai to meet Kenyan professionals living and working in the Middle East.





Kalonzo and Raila Odinga had scheduled the meeting to try to calm down growing discontent in the National Super Alliance (NASA) on who will fly the coalition’s presidential ticket in August.





Kalonzo has maintained that he is the best candidate to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





On the other side, he has said he has sacrificed a lot and he is not ready to sacrifice again for Raila Odinga.





Kalonzo’s lieutenants have also asked Raila and ODM to honour the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) where Raila agreed to support Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2017.



