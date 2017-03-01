Trouble for SONKO as IEBC begins weeding out aspirants with fake papers and integrity issues

Friday March 17, 2017 - Anxiety and uncertainly has gripped political aspirants with questionable characters as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) begins weeding out aspirants with integrity issues.





Speaking yesterday during a consultative meeting with Chief Justice David Maraga, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said that they will begin the process next week after the finalization of the recommendations of a technical committee bringing together IEBC and EACC on those with integrity issues.





“The technical committee formed between IEBC and EACC will hand over the report. We will then issue guidelines on how to go about the clearance of candidates for the elections,” Chebukati said.





He also revealed that he was working with Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to weed out candidates with fake educational documents before they submit their nomination papers to the commission.





The move may spell an end to Mike Sonko’s political career considering his KCSE certificate has question marks with some claiming it is fake.





The Kenyan DAILY POST