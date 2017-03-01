Trouble as TOBIKO directs CID boss, MUHORO, to investigate JAGUAR’s accident cover-up.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko, has ordered a thorough probe into accident cover-up claims involving musician Charles Kanyi popularly known as Jaguar.





In a statement to the press, Tobiko urged CID Director, Ndegwa Muhoro, to investigate an incident where Jaguar was involved in an accident in Sagana.





“I direct you to ensure thorough investigations are conducted and the resultant inquiry file forwarded to this office for perusal and appropriate directions," Tobiko urged Muhoro.





Jaguar’s Range Rover Sport, KCB 808J, rammed two men who were on a motorcycle last Tuesday. Joseph Maingi and Mugo Abdalla died at the scene of the accident along Makutano-Sagana Highway.





Witnesses said a woman was driving the car from Sagana to Makutano while the two men were headed in the opposite direction.





But Jaguar claimed that he was the one driving the car when the accident occurred.





The families of the victims have requested the DPP’s office to intervene since Jaguar and Sagana Police Station are covering up the accident.





The Kenyan DAILY POST