Treason!! BABU OWINO to lead 1m goons to State House to overthrow UHURU because of JOHO

Thursday March 30, 2017 - Controversial University of Nairobi students’ leader, Babu Owino, has threatened to take drastic action against President Uhuru Kenyatta if he does not stop intimidating Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





Speaking yesterday when he accompanied Joho for grilling to the CID headquarters in Mombasa over forgery of his academic papers, Babu Owino vowed to marshal one million youths from all the 47 Counties to march to State House to teach Uhuru a bitter lesson.





He noted that as the Opposition, they will not stand aside and watch Uhuru intimidate and frustrate NASA leaders every day - they will be forced to do something about it.





He urged the young people across the country to be ready to show up when they are called upon to gather at Uhuru Park to march to State House to remove Uhuru from office for misusing his powers to trample on Joho and the downtrodden.





The Kenyan DAILY POST