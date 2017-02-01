Tough times for Jubilee as another MP defects and accuses both UHURU and RUTO of this

The ruling Jubilee Party has continued to lose its members to smaller parties ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Many leaders have defected from Jubilee to other parties which are said to be friendly to Jubilee for fear of being rigged in the nominations.





The latest to defect is former North Imenti MP, Silas Muriuki, who has ditched Jubilee for the Mazingira Green Party.





Speaking during his defection, Muriuki said his decision to dump Jubilee was informed by suspicion that the Jubilee nominations would not be free and fair.





He revealed that he had Intel that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, were planning to give the Jubilee ticket to former Interior Principal Secretary, Mutea Iringo.





“I have consulted with the electorate and it has been resolved that I move from Jubilee to Mazingira Party, where I am assured of direct nomination,” Muriuki said when he addressed delegates at Olive Gardens.





The Kenyan DAILY POST