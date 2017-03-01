Touch me and Kenya will burn like hell - JOHO tells UHURU after that threat last week

Friday March 17, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against threatening him like a child.





Last week, Uhuru who was campaigning at the Coast said he will deal with Joho accordingly if he continues abusing and disrespecting him.





But speaking in Taita Taveta while campaigning for ODM on Thursday , Joho said he doesn’t fear the President.





“I am not someone who can be threatened. Do not dare me. I work for my people and what concerns them, concerns me. ( Mimi sitishwi my friend. Usinichezee) ,'' Joho said.





The flamboyant Governor further slammed the Jubilee Government for allegedly sidelining Coast residents saying the Opposition will takeover in August.





He said that he is confident that ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, will win the Presidency in August and asked Coast residents to continue supporting the opposition as they did in 2007 and in 2013.





