This video will see UHURU get re-elected in August 8th by 8AM - RAILA is completely finished.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to launch the SGR trains on June 1 (Madaraka Day) – something that is expected to be a big win for the ruling coalition.





The Sh 397 billion Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that runs from Mombasa to Nairobi was launched by Uhuru in 2014 and is expected to be complete by June 1 this year.





Already three quarter of the work has been completed and it is only some few finishing touches that are remaining and part of the rolling stock.





A short video clip of a SGR passenger locomotive has emerged and has caused excitement among Kenyans. The video shows the train cruising past a waiting area at a break-neck speed.





It will now take Kenyans just four and a half hours to travel from Mombasa to Nairobi, down from 9 hours (sometime 24 hours).

The trains are able to travel at an average speed of 120 km/h.





Here is a video of one of the trains being tested.



