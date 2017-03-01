This must be dirty money! A car whose price can feed your village spotted in Nairobi (PHOTOs).

A Kenyan has imported a Rolls Royce worth millions of shillings as most of you complain of harsh economic times.





The guzzler was spotted cruising around in the streets of Nairobi but people are questioning where the owner got the money from.





Robert Alai shared photos of the customized Rolls Royce and implied that the owner might be a drug lord or part of corruption cartels.





He shared these photos saying,





“ Where is KRA to tell us what this Jivraj Mukesh Walji does. You have drug lords and corrupt cartels laundering money with expensive toys





The Kenyan DAILY POST