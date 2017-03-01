This Kenyan man with big heart has touched many people worldwide (VIDEO)

They say not all heroes wear caps and Patrick Kilonzo Mwalua is on one them.





Patrick has been delivering fresh water to thirsty animals in Tsavo West National Park as the drought continues to take its toll.





His efforts have won him plaudits world over.





Some people have even gone a step further and set up a Go Fund Me account that has so far received over $18,000 to support Patrick and help him buy his own water truck.





Watch the video below.



